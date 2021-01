Given how tumultuous 2020 was, you'd be forgiven for forgetting about the debut of the Aston Martin Victor in September. Now, this one-off has rolled into the brand's dealer in Antwerp, Belgium, for a fresh chance to check out the unique coupe.

The Victor is a product of Aston Martin's Q personalization division. This low-slung machine rides on the bones of the rare One-77, but an angular, new body takes subtle inspiration from the company's models in the 1970s and '80s.