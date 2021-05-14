Stupid Is As Stupid Does: Feds Warn Hoarders Not Use Plastic Shopping Bags To Transport Gasoline

Another month, another consumer panic. This time, it's not one over toilet paper, but gasoline, with a ransomware attack leading to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline that supplies gas up and down the East Coast. While the responsible thing to do would be cut back on unnecessary trips, and carpool whenever possible, the entirely rational Free Market response has instead been to hoard gasoline in any and all containers on hand, whether or not they have lids. Yes, that even includes plastic bags—on Wednesday, the federal agency tasked with protecting consumers felt the need (like us) to remind people that this is a bad idea.



