Subaru Announces $12,000 Crossover - But Won't Be Sending It to The US Market

Subaru announced its first-ever subcompact SUV, called the Rex. It's a reasonably aggressive name for such a tiny car equipped with an equally petite engine, and one that will draw the ire of Americans who mainly associate the word with the well-known Ram TRX.

Smaller than the Subaru Crosstrek, the Rex has been built for in-town driving and short trips, which is why it relies on a mere 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine to power it. As low fuel consumption was the main goal, the engine is mated to a CVT transmission, and it sends power to the front wheels only in very un-Subaru-like fashion.