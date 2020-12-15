Subaru Announces All EV Crossover But Can't Say WHEN It Will Be Ready?

Subaru has announced a new upcoming all-electric car, which will be a Forester-sized vehicle, in one of the weakest electric vehicle announcements we have seen to date.



Like its part-owner Toyota, Subaru has been tentative in making all-electric vehicles, and instead, they have been betting on hybrids.

The Japanese automaker has been indicating that they are working on an all-electric SUV for the last few years after unveiling a very early concept – pictured above, but the timing of the release of the electric vehicle has been vague.