Subaru Announces All EV Crossover But Can't Say WHEN It Will Be Ready?

Agent009 submitted on 12/15/2020 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:20:26 AM

Views : 306 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Subaru has announced a new upcoming all-electric car, which will be a Forester-sized vehicle, in one of the weakest electric vehicle announcements we have seen to date.



Like its part-owner Toyota, Subaru has been tentative in making all-electric vehicles, and instead, they have been betting on hybrids.

The Japanese automaker has been indicating that they are working on an all-electric SUV for the last few years after unveiling a very early concept – pictured above, but the timing of the release of the electric vehicle has been vague.



Read Article


Subaru Announces All EV Crossover But Can't Say WHEN It Will Be Ready?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)