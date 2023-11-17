Subaru, BMW and Porsche Drivers Have One Thing Common - Can You Guess What It Is?

Agent009 submitted on 11/17/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:27:49 AM

Views : 520 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Not to be included in a derogatory way as being part of the so-called 'woke culture,' but is automotive marketing still a significant contributor to car crashes? Some say that it is, while others continue to believe that it is all poppycock.

I'm still determining what part of the fence I am in this predicament, but plenty of proof suggests people are highly susceptible to well-made advertisements.

Don't get me wrong, I think I speak for all of us when I say that a car commercial filled with burnouts and controlled drifting is much more engaging than one showing how many cupholders the car has. Similarly, a Porsche advertisement celebrating the carmaker's motorsport victories will probably sell more cars than one telling you how much electric range you can have in a new Cayenne plug-in hybrid.


Read Article


Subaru, BMW and Porsche Drivers Have One Thing Common - Can You Guess What It Is?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)