Subaru BRZ Production Grinds To A Halt In Japan

We live in unprecedented times. Not only are we reeling from a global pandemic, but we're also faced with the possibility of a third world war, a global economic recession, and another Britney Spears breakdown. To top it all off, the motor industry is still suffering from a major shortage of semiconductor chips and a backlog of parts in general. Subaru has experienced this firsthand. Last year it posted disappointing sales figures, and at one stage had to stop all car production due to the global logistics crisis. Earlier this year it even had to stop taking orders of the popular Subaru BRZ due to the semiconductor shortage, and now it has once again announced that it will halt production at its manufacturing facilities in Japan.



