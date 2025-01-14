Subaru BRZ STI Sport Purple Edition Goes Live With Stunning Paintwork

Revealed in October 2024 for the 2025 model year, the BRZ Series.Purple now has a JDM equivalent in the form of the BRZ STI Sport Purple Edition. Subaru's Japanese division says that only 200 examples are in the offing, which is why prospective customers need to enter a lottery in order to get one. If selected, the next step is purchasing the boxer-engined coupe with eye-catching paintwork. Including the 10 percent consumption tax, prices kick off at 4,125,000 yen for the manual and 4,158,000 yen for the automatic tranny. Converted to American eagles, that would be $26,175 to $26,385 from the outset, which is a bargain compared to the MSRPs of the US-market edition. Limited to 500 units, the Series.Purple comes with the manual exclusively for $35,445 before destination charge. Based on the STI Sport grade, Japan's take on a purple BRZ combines Galaxy Purple Pearl with high-gloss aluminum wheels and black touches here and there. Black is also used for the rear BRZ ornament, whereas the Ultrasuede-wrapped seats flaunt black and gray with a dash of silver contrast stitching.



