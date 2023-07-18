Subaru BRZ To Get A More Athletic Sibling

Subaru has teased a "sharper and more focused" version of the BRZ sports car, touting the mystery model for a full reveal later this month and a public appearance in California at Subiefest on July 23. The teaser announcement has a single photo of the BRZ's headlamp with its name marked near the corner. While we're sure the updated model will not be limited to a mere headlamp decal, the teaser leaves us brimming with speculations about the upcoming updated BRZ. Likely, it won't just be a trim package, as the words accompanying the teaser suggest performance enhancements to the sports coupe. Or at least that's what we're hoping for.



