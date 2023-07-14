Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86 To Get The GR Three Cylinder That Is Currently Failing When Tracked

The Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86 recently got makeovers that finally gave them more power and the spirited driving dynamics they needed. New rumors point to the Toyota half of the duo getting even more power in the future via the GR Corolla’s turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder. The reports come from a couple of Japanese outlets, Mag-X and Best Car, and were summarized by Autoblog. Some details in the reports conflict with each other, but the general idea is that Toyota is taking over the development of the GR86 from Subaru and will replace the automaker’s flat-four engine with its turbo-three. Since Subaru’s unlikely to adopt a non-boxer engine, there’s a chance the BRZ could fade away if the transition happens, as rumored.



