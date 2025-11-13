Subaru Becomes The Latest To Refocus On Hybrids Over EVs

Amid an industry-wide trend that would make a good drinking game, Subaru is the latest car manufacturer to announce it will be reevaluating its all-electric future, which would have seen the company spend nearly $10 billion by the year 2030 to develop new EVs. Instead, the Japanese company will put some of that energy behind hybrids, which are seeing some impressive growth even as demand for full electrification slows. That could mean that the Solterra, Trailseeker, and Uncharted (models that share a significant amount of Toyota DNA) could be some of the automaker's only EVs as it scales back plans to introduce in-house-developed electrics. Echoing one of our reports from May 2025, Subaru CEO Atsushi Osaki confirmed in a recent earnings call that the automaker would begin rethinking the pace and timing of "full-scale EV mass production investment." That specifically refers to the $9.8 billion Subaru had earmarked toward EV development before the year 2030, of which the company has spent about $1.9 billion in bringing about its EV-sharing partnership with Toyota – whose bZ, bZ Woodland, and C-HR crossovers share respective bones with the Solterra, Trailseeker, and Uncharted. Those vehicles, as well as a fourth unspecified EV that'll receive both Subaru and Toyota branding, are reportedly unaffected by Osaki's announcement that his company would reconsider its all-electric future.



Read Article