An improperly tightened nut has forced Subaru to announce a recall for a certain number of the 2021 Outback and 2021 Impreza in the United States.

During assembly, the continuously variable transmission (CVT) select lever cable nut was not tightened accordingly by a factory worker, who used “an improper torque wrench technique” despite having been trained for the job, so the gear selector may not function properly.