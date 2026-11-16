Subaru Brings Back Heavy Duty Manual Transmission On The 2027 WRX STI

Subaru has finally given Japanese car enthusiasts a regular-production manual for the VB-series WRX, and the TY85 is no regular manual. Boasting a solid mechanical rod linkage instead of a cable-operated setup for the TY75, the new tranny is paired with a familiar 2.4-liter turbo four-pot boxer and Symmetrical permanent all-wheel drive.

The STI Sport R for Japan should not be confused for a revival of the STI, though. There is no additional horsepower or torque, and the newcomer does not feature the Driver Controlled Center Differential of the VA-series WRX STI. Instead, a viscous-coupling center differential will have to suffice. The Japanese-market WRX lost its regular manual option when the previous-gen STI ended production.