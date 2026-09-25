Subaru Brings Back The Impreza Hatchback And Cuts Prices For 2027

Japanese automaker Subaru walked back one of its most controversial pricing moves in recent memory. For 2027, the Impreza gets a new base trim at $24,595 before destination charge, putting it $2,000 below the entry point for 2026. The Sport is gone from the lineup, which now comprises the Base and RS

The good news doesn't end here, though. Base and RS models now ship with the 2.5-liter naturally aspirated boxer, which is good for 180 horsepower at 5,800 revolutions per minute and 178 pound-feet (241 Newton-meters) of twist. Counting the $1,245 destination freight charge, which is up $50 from last year, the 2027 Impreza opens at $25,840 in the United States of America.