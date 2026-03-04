Subaru Claims STI Models Are Not Dead

There have been a lot of questions recently about Subaru’s beloved STI badge—mainly, when will we finally get a new one? Subaru has rolled out a handful of interesting concepts, but the company still hasn’t confirmed a new STI model for production.

Even without a new STI model on the horizon, though, STI remains an important part of Subaru’s identity. In a recent conversation with Australia's Drive, Subaru Australia General Manager Scott Lawrence made it clear that the performance brand isn't going anywhere: