Subaru Confirms Forester Hybrid For 2025

Initially expected to launch for the 2026 model year, the Forester Hybrid is actually a 2025 model. None other than Subaru confirmed this change, although no press release or technical specifications have been published on the media website as of this writing.

On the consumer website, Subaru says the hybrid will become available in mid-2025. The fuel-sipping version obviously features all-wheel drive by default, with Subaru also promising the rugged performance of its gasoline-only counterpart. In addition to said information, a picture of the hybrid's liftgate badge was also published on the consumer website, showing HYBRID in uppercase letters and the boxer engine's trademark horizontally opposed cylinders.