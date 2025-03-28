Subaru Dealer Introduces Pre-Tariff Savings - Bet There Isn't A Deal On The Lot

United States will implement on all imported cars starting April 2. The average price of many new vehicles is widely expected to go up as a result of the White House’s announcement on Wednesday, though some companies say that they’ll absorb part of the tariffs. Interestingly, there’s at least one dealer already advertising “pre-tariff” pricing to lure buyers into showrooms before the tariffs come into effect. Suburban Subaru in Vernon, Connecticut, is offering “pre-tariff savings” on its entire inventory of new models.



