Subaru Dealer Introduces Pre-Tariff Savings - Bet There Isn't A Deal On The Lot

Agent009 submitted on 3/28/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:25:47 AM

Views : 370 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

 United States will implement on all imported cars starting April 2. The average price of many new vehicles is widely expected to go up as a result of the White House’s announcement on Wednesday, though some companies say that they’ll absorb part of the tariffs. Interestingly, there’s at least one dealer already advertising “pre-tariff” pricing to lure buyers into showrooms before the tariffs come into effect.

 
Suburban Subaru in Vernon, Connecticut, is offering “pre-tariff savings” on its entire inventory of new models. 


Read Article


Subaru Dealer Introduces Pre-Tariff Savings - Bet There Isn't A Deal On The Lot

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)