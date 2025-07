Subaru introduced the 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid six months ago and now the company has announced pricing will begin at $33,995. That’s $7,000 more than the entry-level model, which begins at a mere $26,995.

However, like most things in life, it’s not that simple. Quite the opposite as the Hybrid is based on the well-equipped Sport and Limited trims. The Sport Hybrid costs $3,370 more than the regular Sport, while the Limited Hybrid carries a $2,000 premium.