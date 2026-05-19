Subaru FINALLY Has Hybrid SUVs That Go Nearly 600 Miles — So Why Isn’t Everyone Losing Their Minds Over Them Like They Do For The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid?

Subaru is highlighting an impressive achievement in its latest advertising: hybrid SUVs that can travel exceptionally far on a single tank of gas while retaining strong all-wheel-drive capability.



The Crosstrek Hybrid (Sport and Limited trims) earns an EPA combined rating of 36 mpg and, with its 16.6-gallon fuel tank, delivers up to 597 miles of range. The Forester Hybrid follows with up to 581 miles per tank. Subaru’s campaign neatly captures the appeal: “Love goes the extra mile.”



These figures stand out in the compact SUV segment. Both models pair their hybrid powertrains with Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, which is mechanical and full-time, along with the brand’s characteristic ground clearance and rugged engineering.



By comparison, the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid continues to enjoy massive consumer enthusiasm. It frequently sells with long waitlists, and many buyers have been willing to pay thousands of dollars over sticker price in recent years. The RAV4 Hybrid typically achieves higher combined mpg ratings (often in the low-to-mid 40s depending on configuration) but uses a smaller fuel tank, resulting in real-world range that is competitive yet not dramatically different in total distance traveled.



Subaru’s hybrids offer a different balance: strong total range thanks to the larger tank, standard symmetrical AWD on every model, and the capability-focused DNA that Subaru owners have long appreciated. The Crosstrek and Forester hybrids maintain the brand’s go-anywhere personality while adding meaningful efficiency gains.



Despite these strengths and Subaru’s active promotion of the 597-mile figure, the models have not generated the same level of mass-market excitement, dealer markups, or waiting-list hysteria that has surrounded the RAV4 Hybrid.



The numbers are clear. The engineering is proven. The real-world capability is there. Yet the market response has been notably different.



What explains the gap in consumer fervor between these two strong hybrid SUV options? That’s a question worth considering as you shop.







