Subaru Files 12 New Trademarks For Off Road Vehicles

Subaru has filed 12 new trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for adventurous-sounding model names, suggesting several new off-road-focused vehicles or trims are coming. First spotted by AutoGuide, the names include Accomplice, Everguide, Everpass, Getaway, Highroad, Hightrail, Outsider, Tailwind, Trailhead, Trailseeker, Uncharted, and Viewfinder.

Some of them, like Accomplice, are strange, but the rest could be used for more adventurous trims - or an entirely new SUV.

Several Subaru models are offered with the Wilderness package, including the Outback, Forester, and Crosstrek crossovers. The names above could be used for a more capable trim level positioned above the Wilderness.



