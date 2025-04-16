Subaru Goes All EV With New 2026 Trailseeker SUV





Subaru of America, Inc. today revealed its newest model in the lineup and its second-ever all-electric SUV, the all-new 2026 Subaru Trailseeker, at the 2025 New York International Auto Show. The newest addition to the Subaru lineup introduces a new propulsion system to a familiar shape while retaining the brand’s legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system and award-winning safety features. The all-new 2026 Subaru Trailseeker will go on sale at retailers nationwide in 2026. The name Trailseeker was developed to highlight the SUV’s go-anywhere attitude with 8.3 inches of ground clearance, exceptional capability, and usable passenger and cargo space. Dynamic Capability The 2026 Subaru Trailseeker comes standard with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive thanks to two powerful electric motors placed on the front and rear axles, making approximately 375 horsepower and offering towing capacity of up to 3,500 pounds. Equipped with X-MODE® Dual-Mode System with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud Modes, Grip Control and Downhill Assist Control, the Trailseeker is a ready off- and on-road companion for adventure.



Powered by a 74.7-kWh lithium-ion, high-capacity battery, the 2026 Trailseeker delivers more than 260 miles of range from a single charge. Thanks to an onboard battery preconditioning system, the Trailseeker can be ready for fast charging in warm or cold temperatures, and a standard NACS charging port offers more on-the-go charging options. Developed by Subaru engineers, the 2026 Trailseeker upgrades every drive with a unique suspension and all-wheel-drive system tuned to deliver straight-line stability and control on various surfaces. Using acceleration sensors in the front and rear, the Trailseeker adapts to the dynamic load while accelerating, braking, or turning, powering the correct wheels for improved traction and stability. With a larger cargo area and taller roof, compared to the Solterra, the Trailseeker offers ample space for people and their gear to explore the trails and beyond. The Trailseeker’s generous room is complemented by an open and bright interior that features a flat floor and ample legroom, creating a bright, airy cabin.

Advanced Design



The new 2026 Subaru Trailseeker adapts an iconic silhouette onto a next-generation powertrain with an all-new design. Compared to the Subaru Solterra, the Trailseeker is more than 6 inches longer and nearly an inch taller, with additional room dedicated to the rear for increased cargo space. It also features standard raised roof rails, providing greater carrying capacity and flexibility. Along with the 2026 Solterra, the Trailseeker debuts a new Subaru EV lighting signature with a six-star illuminated logo, redesigned headlamps, a new front bumper design, and newly designed 20- and 18-inch wheels. Around the back, a three-dimensional SUBARU logo and rear gate garnish bring a distinctive nighttime lighting presence. Inside, the open cabin is punctuated by a 14-inch touchscreen, the largest ever in a Subaru. Metallic finishes along the dash emphasize the horizontal theme, and a wide center console provides a centralized hub for devices and personal items for easy storage. Intuitive Technology



The standard 14-inch Subaru Multimedia touchscreen offers wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility for entertainment on the go. Two wireless, 15W smartphone chargers keep devices charged, while two fast USB-C chargers keep rear-seat passengers connected. All models are equipped with a suite of EyeSight® driver-assistance technologies, including Pre-Collision Braking, Front Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitors, Lane Departure Alert, a panoramic view monitor, Emergency Stop Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Change Assist, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, and more.



