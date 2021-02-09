Subaru Goes Tough With 2022 Forester Wilderness Edition

Earlier this week we saw our first leaked images of the new Subaru Forester Wilderness Edition, which promised a more rugged crossover. But now it's here officially. Today the company has released full photos and details of the brawnier Forester, which touts better off-road performance, more style, and a bit more to look forward to in the cabin. The Forester Wilderness Edition builds on the Premium model with trim-specific visual cues that afford it a more unique look. The front fascia boasts a bolder hexagonal grille, the cladding around the wheels is more pronounced, there's a front skid plate, there are hexagonal LED fog lights, and even an anti-glare finish adorns the hood.



