Subaru Kills The WRX STI Performance Car For Now At Least

According to a statement released on the company’s North American website, Subaru has decided not to develop a new-generation internal combustion powered WRX STI based on the new WRX platform.



However, the carmaker did say it was exploring opportunities for a new-generation WRX STI, and these included electrification. “As the automotive marketplace continues to move towards electrification, Subaru is focused on how our future sports and performance cars should evolve to meet the needs of the changing marketplace and the regulations and requirements for greenhouse gasses,” Subaru said in a statement.



