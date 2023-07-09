Subaru Launches The Laid Back Levorg Compact Crossover In Japanese Market

Subaru expanded the lineup of the Levorg in Japan with the addition of a new model. The Levorg Layback features increased ground clearance and a redesigned bodykit with crossover styling cues.

The Levorg Layback will slot between the Impreza-based Crosstrek and the Legacy-based Outback in Subaru’s crossover range, as an alternative to more traditional SUVs. However, as suggested by its name and its exterior design, it is a more comfort-focused proposal looking less rugged than the aforementioned models.