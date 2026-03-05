Subaru Looks To Reignite Passion With New Performance EV

Subaru is looking to “reignite old passions” with a new halo model among seven fresh electric cars coming to the UK by the end of 2028. The brand, famous for its performance saloons and rally cars in the late nineties and early 2000s, is aiming to instill some of that sporting dynamic into its electric vehicles to rebuild enthusiasm for the niche badge. Subaru has long been pressured by enthusiasts to return to the type of cars that made it popular in Europe, before huge success in areas like the US and Australia moved the company’s focus away from performance models to rugged estates and SUVs. And electrification could prove the unlikely catalyst, sparking quick hot Subarus back into life.



