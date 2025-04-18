Subaru Not Ready To Give Up On STI Performance Brand

Subaru Tecnica International is a story of unrequited love. Fans have been clamoring for it ever since the WRX STI left the lineup with the new-generation WRX Sedan, only for the automaker to introduce almost-STI models that raise eyebrows everywhere. Thankfully, it appears the Japanese marque has found a way to bring back the sacred performance name, but only through the help of electrification. Speaking to Autocar at the New York International Auto Show, Subaru Europe boss David Dello Stritto confirmed that there are plans to bring back "sportiness" to Subarus.



