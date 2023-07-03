Subaru Only Sold 347 Electric Solterras In February

Subaru of America reports 45,790 vehicle sales in February, which is two percent more than a year ago. So far this year, the company sold in the United States over 90,000 cars (up 1.3 percent year-over-year). Our focus is on the all-electric Subaru Solterra model (Toyota bZ4X cousin), which in its fourth month on the market noted 347 sales. That's 0.8 percent of the brand's total volume. The recent result was slightly lower than in January, but let's note that the company still had some issues with the wheel hub bolts recall.



