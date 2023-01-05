Subaru Patents AI Based Tech To Avoid Tailgating

Our internet sleuths here have discovered that a new Subaru patent has been filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, wherein a system for helping to prevent tailgating has been described.

Before we discuss how it works, let's run through some of the necessary hardware. Cameras, radar and LiDAR sensors, GPS sensors, intervehicle communicators, navigation systems, and human-machine interfaces are all necessary for Subaru's concept to work, and as you might expect, a means of data collection is also imperative.

The patent suggests that all of these components be combined to analyze the driving behavior of a given vehicle and those surrounding it, as well as the emotional responses of drivers to a given scenario, and to use this data to teach all how to be better.