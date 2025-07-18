Subaru Reveals New Uncharted Electric SUV With Up To 338HP

Subaru has revealed the new Uncharted SUV as its third electric car, joining the new-look Solterra crossover and the high-riding E-Outback estate.

Based on strategic partner Toyota's new C-HR+ (just as the Solterra is based on the bZ4X), the Uncharted will launch in the UK early next year with dimensions and specifications that line it up as a rival to the Ford Capri, Cupra Tavascan and Kia EV6.

The Uncharted will look to claim an edge over its rivals for rugged utility, however, with Subaru claiming the new model delivers the brand's "signature ruggedness allied with dynamic agility".