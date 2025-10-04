Subaru Teases 2026 Outback SUV As An Off Roader

The Subaru Outback is returning to the automotive world with an entirely new generation. The 2026 model is due next week at the New York International Auto Show, and the car manufacturer has kicked off the teaser campaign.

As expected, the official picture that Subaru recently dropped online doesn't show much of the upcoming model, which put its adventurous side to the test in front of the camera by kicking up dirt off the beaten path. The trim in question is the beefed-up Wilderness, which follows in the footsteps of the Forester and Crosstrek Wilderness.



