Subaru Teases A New WRX STI At The Tokyo Auto Salon

Back in March 2022, Subaru made it clear that it's "exploring opportunities for the next-generation WRX STI, including electrification." As per the cited press release, "a next-generation internal combustion WRX STI will not be produced based upon the new [for model year 2022] WRX platform."

The Japanese automaker, however, had a change of heart at some point in the not-so-distant past. Going live on January 9, 2026, at the Tokyo Auto Salon, what can only be the next WRX STI is currently being obsessively teased on the Subaru Corporation's X account. The latest teasers reveal the unmistakable four-pot turbocharged boxer sound of the regular WRX.