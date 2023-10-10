Subaru Teases New Electric Sports Car Concept

Subaru is planning eight EVs for the US market by 2028, and one of them may be a new sports car previewed by an upcoming concept for the Japan Mobility Show. Dubbed the Subaru Sport Mobility concept, the teaser image reveals what is definitely a sports car silhouette in the form of a two-door coupe. According to Subaru, the electric concept model "foreshadows the evolution of Subaru Sport value." As such, the model could set the benchmark for future sporty Subaru vehicles. While there haven't been any more details revealed, Subaru has claimed that just because vehicles will be electric doesn't mean we shouldn't derive joy from the driving experience.



Read Article