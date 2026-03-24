Subaru Teases New Large Electric SUV Ahead of The New York International Auto Show

Subaru's largest electric sport utility vehicle yet has been teased by its maker. Confirmed with all-wheel drive and 420 horsepower to its yet-unreleased name, this fellow is going live on April 1, 2026, at the next edition of the New York International Auto Show.

The shadowy teaser photo doesn't reveal much other than familiar-looking LED headlights and the similarly familiar backlit Subaru badge of the Uncharted, Solterra, and Trailseeker. On closer inspection, however, you will notice a long roofline that continues into a very squared-off rear end.