Subaru Teases STI E RA Concept At Tokyo Motor Show

The three letters that have always designated the hottest of Subaru’s rally-bred offerings, STI (short for Subaru Tecnica International), are being used for an EV for the very first time. Subaru has just teased a concept it calls the STI E-RA and it announced the study will be fully revealed on January 14, at the Tokyo Motor Show.



Information on this upcoming project is quite limited, but the manufacturer did say the STI E-RA is a Study model for future motorsport vehicles toward a carbon neutral era. STI is showcasing the STI E-RA CONCEPT developed in a new project launched with an aim of gaining experience and practice in new technologies in the world of motorsport which is making its way toward a carbon neutral era.



Read Article