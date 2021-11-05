Subaru Teases Solterra SUV Co-Developed With Toyota

Previously believed to carry the "Evoltis" moniker, Subaru's all-new electric SUV finally has an official name – "Solterra." It's derived from "sol" and "terra," which represent the Latin words for "sun" and "earth," respectively. This is a dedicated EV developed together with Toyota, which showed its equivalent version as the bZ4X concept about three weeks ago. Accompanying the name reveal are two teaser images depicting what looks like the final version or at the very least a near-production concept in the same vein as its sister model from Toyota. Technical specifications have not been disclosed, but we do know Solterra has an all-wheel-drive system and that means it's packing dual electric motors – one for each axle.



