Subaru Teases The New Solterra Crossover - The Kissing Cousin To Toyota's bZ4X

Subaru is showing off some more teasers of its Solterra in the company’s latest announcement, which also gives us a clearer timeline of the release date for the BEV. The Solterra is set to go on sale in the middle of next year, and it will make it to dealers as a 2023 model. So, we’re now getting a better look at the BEV than before, even though the Solterra hasn’t quite debuted in full yet. At least, we’re getting a peak at the Subaru as it slinks around what looks like a Jurassic Park exhibit. Clever car.



