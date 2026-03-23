Subaru Teases Turbocharged Off Road Version Of The BRZ

It’s been a little over a year since Toyota built a turbocharged GR86 with all-wheel drive, and now Subaru is following suit. The newly established Sports Vehicle Planning Office is developing a lifted BRZ to compete in the All Japan Rally Championship. Full technical specifications have yet to be revealed, but we do know the rally car is turbocharged and sends power to all four wheels. There’s a lot to unpack from the sole teaser image released over the weekend by Subaru during the opening round of the 2026 Super Taikyu series. Although it’s based on the BRZ, the rally car features revised bodywork with boxy wheel arches and a massive rear wing. You can also spot a roof scoop and what appear to be vertical hood vents.



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