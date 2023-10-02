Subaru To Begin Shifting To EVs In The US Market

Subaru has announced plans to ramp up its electrified cars and SUVs for the US market, with multiple EV offerings coming as soon as 2025. The brand has decided it's finally time to shift its development efforts to hone in on the future powertrains for vehicles in the States. This may come as no surprise if you follow Subaru and its strategic partner Toyota. Both have been slow to adopt EVs, and Toyota recently announced that it's finally shifting its focus as well. While working together going forward, both Japanese automakers can more easily ramp up EV production. Subaru's only EV, the Solterra crossover, rides on the same platform as Toyota's bZ4x and is assembled by Toyota.



