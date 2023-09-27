Subaru To Reveal New High Performance WRX TR At Subiefest Next Week

For the second time this year, Subaru plans to unveil a special version of a performance model at a Subiefest event. This time, the featured car will be the high-performance WRX TR, and Subiefest will take place in Florida

 
The automaker has revealed little about the car so far but has teased us with a single photo of a fancy-looking wheel that obscures a red brake caliper. On the part, the letters B and O can be seen, suggesting that this model will benefit from Brembo high-performance brakes


