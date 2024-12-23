Subaru To Slash 2025 Solterra EV Price By $7,000

The 2025 Subaru Solterra will be up to $7,000 less expensive than the outgoing model when it reaches dealerships in the United States early next year. It’s a significant price cut, but that’s about everything customers will get for the new model year, as there are precisely zero new features.

That said, the 2025 Solterra gets a new, top-of-the-line trim level called the Touring Onyx Edition, which comes with gloss black wheels and gloss black exterior and interior accents. This is the most expensive version of the Solterra, with an MSRP of $46,915 including destination.