Subaru To Team With Toyota On Three New EVs

Subaru and Toyota have partnered to co-develop three all-electric crossovers, which will be released by 2026. The partnership aims to reduce risks in the electric vehicle (EV) market, which, although it is experiencing a cooling trend, still demands significant investment in cutting-edge technology.

The collaboration will span global markets and unfold over the next few years. Moreover, the first batch of all-electric crossovers is expected to be released by 2026. Manufacturing and production activities will likely occur in various locations, including Japan and the United States.

Subaru’s decision to team up with Toyota stems from recognizing the uncertainties and challenges inherent in the EV market. By leveraging Toyota’s resources and expertise, Subaru aims to diversify its product lineup and capitalize on opportunities in the rapidly evolving automotive landscape.