Subaru Unveils Project Midnight WRX Hill Climb Car For Goodwood Festival

Subaru Motorsports USA has unveiled an incredible new build called Project Midnight, a race car the automaker describes as "the quickest and fastest" WRX it has ever made. Set to debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend, Project Midnight was built for neck-breaking speed and achieves this with a powerful boxer engine and lightweight body.

Despite the modest 2.0-liter capacity, the flat-four produces a potent 670 horsepower and 680 lb-ft of torque courtesy of loads of turbocharged boost. The engine revs all the way up to 9,500 r/min, spitting flames from the hood-exit exhaust - a feature that will undoubtedly please gearheads. There are no performance figures, but Subaru notes that the powerplant is an evolution of its rallycross engine.