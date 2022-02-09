Subaru WRX Sales Plummet After Dropping The Top Of The Food Chain STI Model

Subaru has released its sales figures for August 2022 and, despite the various challenges facing the automotive industry, the numbers are positive - for the most part, at least. Practical-minded models such as the Crosstrek and Outback put on an impressive showing, with the automaker shifting 15,126 and 10,928 units, respectively.

It's not all sweetness and light, though. Year-to-date figures for the WRX/STI models show a whopping 41.2% decline which could be attributed to several things, such as slow production and limited supply. But there's another possible reason for slowed sales - the WRX simply doesn't appeal to its key demographic anymore. Last month, the automaker sold a mere 2,304 examples of the WRX.



