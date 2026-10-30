Subaru WRX With Odd Longtail Caught At The Nurburgring

Subaru has been building the current-generation WRX for five years and has introduced a plethora of special, limited-edition versions in different markets, including Japan and the U.S. Despite all of this, it still hasn't launched a proper STI model. Could this mystery prototype offer a glimpse of the long-awaited STI, or will it be another package that leaves Subaru fans feeling underwhelmed? Our spy photographers recently snapped this black WRX testing at the Nürburgring, and from the front, it looks pretty much exactly the same as any other. There's the same familiar grille, bumper, air intakes, and large hood scoop. It all looks rather uninspiring. What makes this test car interesting is its rear end, and it has us scratching our heads.



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