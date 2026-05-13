Subaru Wilderness Taillights: Proof Minions Went BANANA And Secretly Designed This OUTBACK!

Subaru’s Outback Wilderness already brings rugged, blacked-out attitude to the family hauler segment, but nothing prepares you for the absolute chaos happening on the rear hatch. Flanking the bold “OUTBACK” lettering are two bright yellow, octagonal lights that look like they were ripped straight off a Minion’s face and bolted onto a Subaru.



Yes — Minion eyes. Those same goofy, goggle-like yellow orbs that made the little yellow characters famous now stare back at you from the tailgate. The odd positioning makes it even funnier: mounted unusually high and squeezed tight toward the center, they hover above the main red taillights like the car is permanently giving you a wide-eyed, slightly confused Minion stare. The traditional lamps sit lower and wider, while these yellow octagons feel awkwardly perched, as if the designers said “more eyes!” at the last minute.



The lights themselves are pure quirk: sharp yellow borders framing clear inset reflectors that glow with cartoonish energy. On the dark Wilderness trim, they pop like beacons — equal parts industrial fog lamp and Despicable Me prop. We’ve searched every current SUV, truck, and crossover on the market and found nothing else like them. No other brand dares this exact high-mounted, octagonal yellow treatment, and Subaru doesn’t use it anywhere else in the lineup.



Functionally, they’re likely rear fog lamps or high-visibility markers for off-road adventures in fog, snow, and mud. Visually? They turn the rear end into something unforgettable. Some will call it brilliant character. Others will call it a design crime. But one thing is undeniable — once you see the Minion eyes, you can’t unsee them.





















So, what’s your verdict? Are these oddly positioned, Minion-eyed Subaru Wilderness hatch taillights brilliantly weird… or just weird? Rate them good or bad and tell us why!



