Subaru Won't Invest In US EV Plant Because McDonalds Workers Are Paid More

Subaru began selling its first electric vehicle in the U.S. this year, but it's not made in America.

The Solterra is a collaboration with Toyota that's currently manufactured in Japan rather than at the factory in Indiana that produces the Subaru Outback, Legacy, Impreza and Ascent.

That means it no longer qualifies for any federal tax credits under the new rules established by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which requires vehicles to be built in North America.

But while several automakers are planning to ramp up production in the region to take advantage of the incentives, Subaru won't be joining them anytime soon for an unusual reason.