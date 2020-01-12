Subaru's Answer To The ID.4 And Model Y Could Look A Lot Like This

The small electric crossover segment is shaping up to be really competitive over the next few years. Vehicles like the Tesla Model Y, Volkswagen ID.4 or the Nissan Aryia will be the key contenders in the class, but that hasn’t stopped Subaru from trying to create its own, which it previewed with the Evoltis concept.

The Evoltis was shown earlier in 2020 as a design study and it raised many eyebrows, with its unusual angular styling and stance. But at the same time, the concept didn’t look a million miles away from production, and there’s a good chance the series model won’t differ too much, at least in terms of its exterior appearance.