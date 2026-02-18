Subaru's Solution To Less Profits? Sell More Cars

Automakers are struggling to find ways to maintain profits as the US government swamps them with tariffs. Some are eating the losses, others are moving production around or killing off models. Subaru is trying to sell its way out of the deficit. It wants to boost global sales by almost a third, expanding its lineup with more big models and, it hopes, keeping it on the right side of the balance sheet. “Assuming the tariffs become permanent, our mid-term strategy to counteract this involves three pillars: unprecedented cost reductions, expanding sales volume to 1.2 million units through new vehicle launches, and expanding value chain profits,” CFO Shinsuke Toda said earlier this month.



