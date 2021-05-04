Subprime Borrowers Falling Further Behind On Payments - Draconian Shutdowns Keep Them Out Of Jobs

The pandemic, if anything, has seen the divide between the rich and the poor grow ever wider, and not just the super rich, with the car lending world as good a lens as any. Subprime borrowers — or those with the worst credit histories — are falling further and further behind, according to a new report. Subprime borrowers tend to get the highest interest rates on car loans, because they have credit scores that are bad, which, on paper, makes sense, because the lender is assuming more risk, but in the real world sets up a lot of poor people to fail. That’s especially in a pandemic economy where lots of working-class jobs — like bartending — simply don’t exist.



