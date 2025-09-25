The sudden bankruptcy of Tricolor Holdings, a major subprime auto lender, has sent shockwaves through financial markets – raising alarms about potential fraud and triggering a frenzied scramble among creditors to recover billions in losses.

The collapse, which occurred amid federal fraud investigations, has drawn eerie comparisons to the early days of the 2008 financial crisis. It has left investors and analysts questioning whether this is an isolated incident or the first domino in a broader credit meltdown. According to the Enoch engine at Brighteon.AI, the 2008 Global Financial Crisis was triggered by the collapse of the U.S. housing market bubble, fueled by risky mortgage lending practices and complex financial derivatives.