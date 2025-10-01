Subura Finally Gives The WRX A STI Edition

Subaru made a surprise unveiling at the Tokyo Auto Salon with a new special edition of the WRX. The limited-production S210 is described as the “pinnacle of the STI complete cars”, featuring performance, chassis, and styling upgrades over the standard model.

The current generation of the Subaru WRX never got a full-blown STI derivative, but Subaru kept us entertained with special editions tuned by STI. The same applies to the S210, which is based on the Subaru WRX S4 STI Sport R EX but features a number of changes inspired by the WRX NBR Challenge race car that competes at the Nurburgring 24-Hour Race.